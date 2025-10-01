Cambridgeshire 'local' takes up post as county's new police chief - three decades after joining the force

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's new Chief Constable has officially taken up his post – almost three decades after joining his local police force.

Simon Megicks, 54, began his new role on Sunday 28 September 2025, taking over from Chief Constable Nick Dean.

Believed to be the only Chief Constable to have started their career in Cambridgeshire and make the rank, Simon first joined the force in 1996, where he worked in local policing, public protection and corporate services.

He moved on to Hertfordshire Constabulary in 2015, and was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief Constable in Norfolk and Suffolk, before being promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in Norfolk Constabulary in June 2021.

The new Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police - Simon Megicks

"I'm thrilled to take up the post of Chief Constable in the force where I started my career 29 years ago,” Simon said.

“While a lot has stayed the same, I am looking forward to learning what has changed in the 10 years since I was last here and about how the force has developed and grown to meet the needs of the people and communities we serve."

Simon asserts that one of his first priorities will be getting out and about to fully understand the concerns and demands of the workforce.

"Nick has left the force in a really great position,” he explained. “However I am very much aware of the budget constraints policing faces, now and in the coming years, and the impact that has on the ability of the team to do a good job, as well as on staff morale.

"I will spend some time in my first few weeks speaking to officers and staff to appreciate the pressures they are facing and understand what we can do to support them to continue to serve the people of Cambridgeshire in the best way we can."

Simon will work closely with Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston to support the delivery of the Police and Crime Plan.

Mr Preston commented: “As a local man, Simon is well placed to understand the needs of our communities. I very much look forward to working with him.”

Simon added: "Partnership working has always been important to me and is something I am keen to continue here in Cambridgeshire.

"I plan to take my time to properly get reacquainted with the force and its people, to ensure I continue the legacy of keeping the people of Cambridgeshire safe."