Cambridgeshire jail inmate has sentence extended after pouring 'boiling blue liquid' over fellow prisoner
A Cambridgeshire prisoner has had a year added to his sentence after he attacked another inmate.
Reece Ludlow, 32, approached the victim at HMP Whitemoor, near March, at about 6.30pm on 20 September 2022.
Ludlow threw a cup of boiling blue liquid over him and then punched him in the face several times.
The blue liquid, which has not been identified, caused burns and blisters to the victim’s shoulder and torso.
The victim managed to get back to his cell, while prison officers dealt with Ludlow.
Ludlow admitted causing actual bodily harm and on Friday (4 April), at Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed for a year, to be served consecutively to his current sentence.
DC Emma Purser said: “Ludlow clearly has no regard for the law and continues to act in a violent manner, even when behind bars.
“The victim had to be treated by the medical team for his burns, and was left with cuts and bruises on his face.
“This sentence shows that even when behind bars, people will face consequences of their actions.”