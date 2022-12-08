Cambridgeshire farmers warned after spate of sheep thefts across the county

Farmers across Cambridgeshire are being urged to be vigilant after a number of sheep were killed and stolen.

Over the past couple of weeks 25 lambs have been taken from fields in Burrough Green and Dullingham in East Cambridgeshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On some occasions the animals were killed in the fields and their skins left behind.

Police are warning farmers after a spate of sheep thefts

PC Scott Giles, from Cambridgeshire’s Rural Crime Action Team, said: “Sheep theft is increasing across the country. We’re urging farmers, and members of the public including hikers and dog walkers, to be extra vigilant of any unusual activity, be it people or vehicles in their local areas and contact police with any suspicious behaviour.

“We would also like to hear from anyone being offered cheap or unpackaged meat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad