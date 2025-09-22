A drink driver has been jailed and banned from getting behind the wheel for five years after police saw numerous empty beer cans in the back of his car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were on patrol in Huntingdon on Sunday, September 14 when they spotted a Black Audi A5, in Sallowbush Road, with no lights on in heavy rain.

They pulled over the driver, 36-year-old Nerijus Melesius, to give words of advice when they spotted a number of empty beer cans in the back of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melesius provided a positive roadside breath sample of 109, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. He went on to provide an evidential sample of 75 in custody.

Police make the stop

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week (15 September), Melesius, of North End, Meldreth, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for five years.

PC Oliver Thomas, who investigated, said: “This driver was more than three times the legal limit and had beer cans strewn across the back of his car. He was a clear danger to himself and other road users.

“Drink driving is reckless and completely unacceptable. We take a zero-tolerance approach and will always act swiftly to remove dangerous drivers from our roads. This sentence sends a strong message that if you choose to drink and drive, you will face the consequences.”