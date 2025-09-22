Cambridgeshire drink driver jailed - after police find cans of CARLING in the back of the car
Officers were on patrol in Huntingdon on Sunday, September 14 when they spotted a Black Audi A5, in Sallowbush Road, with no lights on in heavy rain.
They pulled over the driver, 36-year-old Nerijus Melesius, to give words of advice when they spotted a number of empty beer cans in the back of the car.
Melesius provided a positive roadside breath sample of 109, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. He went on to provide an evidential sample of 75 in custody.
At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week (15 September), Melesius, of North End, Meldreth, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for five years.
PC Oliver Thomas, who investigated, said: “This driver was more than three times the legal limit and had beer cans strewn across the back of his car. He was a clear danger to himself and other road users.
“Drink driving is reckless and completely unacceptable. We take a zero-tolerance approach and will always act swiftly to remove dangerous drivers from our roads. This sentence sends a strong message that if you choose to drink and drive, you will face the consequences.”