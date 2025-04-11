Cambridgeshire burglar who claimed he was drunk and confused after climbing into home given suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wallet belonging to resident found in Jack Mitchell’s coat

A burglar who climbed through a window at a Huntingdon home in the middle of the night claimed he was drunk and confused.

Jack Mitchell, 31, went to the property at about 2am on 2 November and initially tried the front door, but it was locked.

A woman was downstairs at the time and thought she heard something but couldn’t see anything when she looked outside.

Cambridge Crown Court

She went upstairs and told her husband, who also checked and couldn’t see anything.

A few minutes later the man heard a noise from downstairs and went to investigate. He discovered Mitchell looking through his wife’s purse.

The man’s wife also came downstairs and took a picture of Mitchell on her phone.

Mitchell apologised, claiming he was drunk and confused, before leaving the house by the front door.

The man noticed a small window at the back of the property was open and his wallet was missing.

Wallet, glasses and earphones found in burglar’s coat

He followed Mitchell and confronted him. He found the wallet in Mitchell’s coat, along with a front door key for the house, a pair of glasses and some earphones belonging to his wife.

Mitchell managed to run away, and the victims reported what had happened to police.

When officers went to the property they discovered Mitchell’s fingerprints on a pane of glass under the small window.

When Mitchell, of Coxons Close, Huntingdon, was arrested officers found the coat he was pictured wearing in the photo.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, having admitted the burglary at a previous hearing.

DC Zoe Bramley said: “Hearing a disturbance in the middle of the night is something many people dread, but sadly this was a reality for the victims.

“Mitchell didn’t think about the impact his actions could have as he crept into the property and stole what he could get his hands on.

“I’m pleased he was apprehended, in part thanks to the quick thinking of the victims, and has appeared in court.”