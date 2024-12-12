'Callous' burglar repeatedly targeted her own parents' house in Peterborough

“This is a very sad case for the victims, being repeatedly burgled by their own daughter”

A burglar who stole from her own parents in Peterborough has been jailed.

Leanne Ginns, 30, entered her parents’ home in Francis Gardens, New England, at about 6.10am on 12 August and stole a bank card belonging to her mother.

Cambs police, who described Ginns as ‘callous’, said her father chased her and managed to get the bank card back.

“Five days later, Ginns climbed over the garden fence at about 6.30am and approached her mother, asking for money,” a force spokesperson said.

“When the victim refused, Ginns stole her mobile phone and ran off, pursued by her father who managed to get the phone back.

“The same day, Ginns stole food from the fridge freezer, and stole food again on 19 August when her parents were out.

“Ginns tried to enter the house on 20 August, but her father confronted her, and she was arrested by officers later that evening in Fulbridge Road.”

On Tuesday (10 December), at Peterborough Crown Court, Ginns, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months, having pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary at an earlier hearing.

DC George Corney said: “This is a very sad case for the victims, being repeatedly burgled by their own daughter.

“The family supported Ginns for several years but determined they had suffered enough when she began to take advantage of them.”

Cambridge Constabulary’s website offers advice on what residents can do to reduce the chances of being burgled.