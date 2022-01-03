Busy festive period for road police in Peterborough- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

They include speeding drivers, uninsured drivers carrying children without seatbelts and one driver who managed to get stopped by police on both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 29/12/21
This uninsured provisional licence holder, with no insurance, was caught driving home after having a few drinks. Luckily for him, he tested under the limit but he was still reported and the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Midlands
2. 27/12/21
This driver had insurance in his name but it was for someone ten years older and lived in County Tyrone, a place he's never heard of. Vehicle seized.
Photo: Midlands
3. 27/12/21
This uninsured driver was reported and had his vehicle seized. To make matters worse, there were two children, aged 4 and 2, in the car without seatbelts.
Photo: Midlands
4. 27/11/21
This car was being driven without a licence. Reported and seized.
Photo: Midlands