All of the following drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

Busy festive period for road police in Peterborough- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit have had a busy festive period, with many drivers stopped on the city’s roads.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 5:05 am

They include speeding drivers, uninsured drivers carrying children without seatbelts and one driver who managed to get stopped by police on both Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 29/12/21

This uninsured provisional licence holder, with no insurance, was caught driving home after having a few drinks. Luckily for him, he tested under the limit but he was still reported and the vehicle was seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. 27/12/21

This driver had insurance in his name but it was for someone ten years older and lived in County Tyrone, a place he's never heard of. Vehicle seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. 27/12/21

This uninsured driver was reported and had his vehicle seized. To make matters worse, there were two children, aged 4 and 2, in the car without seatbelts.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. 27/11/21

This car was being driven without a licence. Reported and seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughCambridgeshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3