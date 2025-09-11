Bus driver arrested over collision that left Peterborough boy seriously hurt re-bailed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:09 BST
A bus driver arrested over a collision that left a Peterborough schoolboy seriously injured has been re-bailed.

The incident happened on June 23. The teenage boy was on his was to school at Queen Katharine Academy at around 8:20am when he was struck by a bus close to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road in the Walton area.

The boy suffered life threatening injuries.

Following the incident, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the bus has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.”

The bus driver was bailed until Wednesday, September 10.

Today (September 11) a Police Spokesperson confirmed the driver has now been re-bailed until December 11.

