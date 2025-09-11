Bus driver arrested over collision that left Peterborough boy seriously hurt re-bailed

A bus driver arrested over a collision that left a Peterborough schoolboy seriously injured has been re-bailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on June 23. The teenage boy was on his was to school at Queen Katharine Academy at around 8:20am when he was struck by a bus close to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road in the Walton area.

The boy suffered life threatening injuries.

Following the incident, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the bus has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.”

The bus driver was bailed until Wednesday, September 10.

Today (September 11) a Police Spokesperson confirmed the driver has now been re-bailed until December 11.