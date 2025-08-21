Flav Cipriano, owner of The Nostalgia Lounge, discovered the raid on his business in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 20.

Items estimated to be worth between £6000 and 10,000 that were taken include light-up ‘alien’ heads, three busts of the alien from the film ‘Predator’ – various fibreglass and resin statues, and numerous boxes of diecast model vehicles.

Unfortunately, his stock was not insured.

When the Peterborough Telegraph spoke to Mr Cipriano he was at his storage facility in Peterborough assessing the damage.

"To be honest, I’m noticing more and more things missing as I go through it all,” he said.

"Much of it is stock I have spent years collecting and sourcing. Many of these are very unique pieces.

“Unfortunately, for me, it was the cliche of thinking ‘this will never happen to me’ – so I hadn’t taken out any insurance.

"I estimate they have taken between £6,000 and £10,000 worth of stuff in retail value, but it’s hard to put a figure on it.”

Not one to be defeated, he added: “To be honest I’m just going to have to pick myself up and dust myself off and try and build things back up again.

“The thieves have taken my best statues, but I still have others in stock.”

Mr Cipriano began his business around eight years ago – and regularly attends cosplay conventions and markets around the UK selling his stock, and acquiring more.

“As some of these items are so unique and eye-catching, I think they will get a lot of attention if they are sold on,” he said. “We are asking people to keep an eye out, and if they see these being sold, to contact myself or the police.”

Addressing those responsible, he added: “These statues are too unique to sell on platforms without being noticed. If you're keeping them, be careful who you show them to. People talk.”

Anyone with information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the items taken, should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report referencing the crime number CC-20082025-252. Those without internet access should call 101.

1 . The Nostalgia Lounge Some of the various rare and collectable items that were taken. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Alien busts Four Predator busts and three 'Alien Reborn' heads were stolen - two of the latter were customised with LED lights. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Retro Signs Some vintage signs that are missing since the burglary Photo: Supplied Photo Sales