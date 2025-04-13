Burglar who took laptop from Peterborough home is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police returned the laptop to the victim before she even knew it was missing

A burglar who stole a laptop from a house in Peterborough has been for more than three years.

Aaron Cliffe, 28, took the computer from a house in Cavendish Street, Eastfield, on 20 July last year.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Shortly afterwards he was arrested in nearby Whitsed Street in connection with shoplifting offences, but CCTV inquiries revealed he had been carrying the blue HP laptop inside a plastic carrier, which was found discarded nearby. The laptop was then linked to the burglary.

Aaron Cliffe.

“Cliffe, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, initially denied dwelling burglary and receiving stolen goods but changed his plea to guilty at Peterborough Crown Court on 9 January.”

He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on 10 April.

Cliffe appeared in court for the shoplifting offences and was given a suspended sentence on 22 July, but it was activated a week later after he was convicted of various theft offences.

DC Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the officers who attended the incident and were able to return the laptop to the victim before she even knew it was missing.

“It is important to stay vigilant when it comes to protecting your home, and if you find that you have fallen victim to burglary, please report it to us immediately.”

For burglary prevention advice, please visit the dedicated page on the force website.