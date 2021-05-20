Burglar jailed after breaking into store through the roof

Court news

Andrew Searle went on to steal £1,000 worth of stock from the Buy and Sell Exchange store on New Road in the town.

Steven Gosnell, prosecuting, said Searle then smashed his way through a wall to break-in to the American Burger takeaway next to Buy and Sell.

Frozen food and a camera were stolen from the takeaway.

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused to the two businesses.

Mr Gosnell said “These were two commercial premises next to each other. They were broken into on 22 October. It is clear that somebody forced entry via the roof into Buy and Sell Exchange before going upstairs and breaking through the wall into the American Burger premises.

“These offences had a serious effect on both businesses.”

The court was told that Searle had 38 previous convictions for a total of 108 offences.

Searle, 51, of Porthouse Drive, Pinchbeck, admitted two charges of burglary as a result of the incidents.

He also admitted possession of a bladed article in Sheepmarket, Spalding, when he was seen brandishing a knife during an altercation with another man. The knife was found concealed in his jacket. He also had a bag containing small amounts of cocaine and cannabis together with a home-made weapon consisting of a sock containing two snooker balls.

Searle further admitted two charges of handling stolen car keys and other items found in raids on addresses he was linked to and an additional charge of handling stolen National Lottery scratchcards which were taken in a burglary at the B & M store on Winsover Road, Spalding.

Searle was jailed for a total of 23 months.

David Eager, in mitigation, described Searle as a man with problems.

Searle himself told the court that his issues began after his marriage “disappeared overnight”. He said that afterwards he could no longer handle the fact that he had no-one in his life and turned to drink and drugs.

He said a friend had provided him with a place to live and he is now looking to rebuild his life.