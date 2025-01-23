Burglar jailed after breaking into Peterborough beauty salon and later returning to the scene
A burglar who broke into a Peterborough beauty salon was caught after returning to the scene two days later with stolen goods still on him.
Thomas Smith, 50, smashed a window at BB’s Beauty and Brows, in Westgate, Peterborough, on 10 November, and made off with several gold-plated bangles and £80 in cash, Cambs Police said.
A force spokesperson added: “Not content with that, he broke into the salon again at about 11.30pm on 12 November, however, this time the owner alerted police after seeing him on CCTV.
“He was arrested at the scene and found to still have the stolen bangles on him.”
Smith, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years and two months at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (15 January), after pleading guilty to non-dwelling burglary, non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal, and possession of cannabis.
PC Jess Broome, who investigated, commented: “Smith probably thought he had got away with the first burglary and not content with what he had, came back for more.
“He even tried to deny committing the burglaries, but he was identified on the CCTV by his clothing.”