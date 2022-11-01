Bungling Peterborough drug dealers caught after ordering room service at hotel

Two drug dealers have been jailed after hotel staff found bags of white powder in their room after calling down for drinks.

Kamran Tahir, 23, and Adil Pervez, 30, were staying at the Dragonfly Hotel in Thorpe Meadows on 5 December 2020, when Tahir went down to reception to request a drinks order.

When staff went to deliver the order, there was no answer when they knocked, so they let themselves into the room. No one was inside, however a set of scales and bags with white powder were on the desk.

Kamran Tahir (left) and Adil Pervez (right)

The pair were arrested and searched, with officers finding £316.50 cash and two mobile phones on Pervez, who gave officers a false name. He was then strip-searched in custody, where a further £310 cash was found concealed between his buttocks.

Tahir was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, £50 cash, three mobile phones and a hotel key card to the room where 25 wraps of cocaine worth up to £1,250 were found inside a cigarette packet.

A search of Pervez’s home in Ledbury Road, Netherton, found a further mobile phone and a box containing 29 used zip-lock bags with remnants of cocaine in them, as well as almost 30g of benzocaine – while not illegal, it is a common mixing agent for cocaine.

Cannabis, drugs paraphernalia and two further mobile phones were found at Tahir’s home, also in Ledbury Road. A cigarette packet containing two wraps of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis was also found in Tahir’s car.

The pair were later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine. Tahir was also charged with possession of cannabis.

In the meantime, Pervez was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison for other drug offences after a warrant was carried out at his home on 31 March last year.

The warrant, carried out by the Neighbourhood Support Team, uncovered thousands of pounds worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.