Bungling Cambridgeshire crook jailed after leaving his driving licence at crime scene

A prolific criminal who robbed a shop in Cambridgeshire was caught after leaving his driving licence at the scene.

Patrick Muddiman, 38, entered the Co-op store at 10pm on 3 March. He immediately punched a shop customer who was standing at the till to the back of the head and shoved him hard out of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then threatened two staff working behind the tills, who handed him five and ten pound notes amounting to about £120.

Patrick Muddiman left his licence at the scene of the crime

Muddiman, of Whiteford Drive, Kettering, Northamptonshire, demanded £20 notes instead but when told these were kept elsewhere and staff didn’t have access to them, also demanded a packet of cigarettes.

He was restrained and tackled to the floor by another customer at the Brampton store, but punched the man he had assaulted earlier for a second time when he tried to help restrain him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after Muddiman fled, but accidentally left behind a black wallet containing his driving licence outside the shop.

The theft of the cash and damage to the shop amounted to between £400 and £500, but the Co-op also lost about £7,000 in business after having to close for a day.

Muddiman, who has previous 24 convictions for 36 offences including theft, violence and other robberies, was arrested but answered “no comment” when interviewed by police.

However, he later admitted charges of robbery and assault by beating, and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (12 May) where he was handed six years in prison with an extra three years on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Sarah Longbottom, who investigated, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for both customers and staff who were in the shop at the time and genuinely feared for their safety.

“I’d like to thank the brave shop customers who tried to help on the day – and was pleased to see the judge award the man who helped restain Muddiman with a commendation.