A bungling burglar who was caught out after trying to sell a mobile phone back to a man he had stolen it from just days earlier has been jailed.

Maros Conka – described by police as ‘a prolific offender,’ took advantage of his victims’ misfortune as they attempted to repair water damage caused by a broken boiler on the evening of 21 November 2020.

As the man and woman removed carpet from their Hankey Street home, in Millfield, Peterborough, Conka, (26), entered via the open front door and took two smartphones from the hallway.

Maros Conka, who has been jailed after trying to sell a stolen mobile phone back to his victim

The man chased after Conka but lost sight of him in the darkness.

However, less than a week later at nearby shops, Conka tried to sell the man a bike, as well as a mobile phone which the victim recognised as one stolen from his home.

Police were called and Conka was arrested and charged with burglary.

While out on bail, Conka was arrested again, this time by officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team carrying out plain-clothed patrols in the Taverners Road area of Millfield following concerns from the local community about drug dealing.

They came across what looked like a drug deal on the afternoon of 13 December and found Conka holding a sealed bag containing 13 wraps of heroin and 11 wraps of crack cocaine.

Conka, of Scalford Drive, Welland, admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as burglary, and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday morning (Tuesday 3 May) where he was sentenced to a total of two years and four months in prison.

After the court hearing, Detective Sergeant Adam Blake, from Cambridgeshire police, welcomed the sentence, and said: “Burglary and drugs are two priority areas for the force as we understand the detrimental affects these crimes can have on our communities.

“Conka has been prolific in his offending over the last 18 months and has now been handed a substantial amount of time in prison where he can reflect on his actions.”