A bull terrier is being given urgent medical treatment after being found dumped in a Peterborough park.

The dog, an entire male bull terrier type who has been named Monty by vets, was found inside an Aldi bag for life by a member of the public at around 7am today (Tuesday) at a park in Vermont Grove, Peterborough.

He was taken to Pengelly and Mizen Veterinary Surgeons in Peterborough.

Monty is now being treated by vets after being found this morning

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs has said Monty – aged around one or two years old – was in a ‘shocking’ condition.

He said: “I was horrified to see the condition in which this dog had been abandoned - he looked like he was just hours from death and he was just skin and bone. It made me feel sick.

“I just cannot believe someone could be this cruel to just abandon a dog in such a poor state. He was inside a bag like a piece of rubbish - it is truly shocking. The vets have named him Monty and I am just hoping that he will be able to pull through - but only time will tell.

“He has been bathed, is on a drip and medication, and being given the best care by a dedicated and already emotionally involved team of vets and nurses.

“I am keen to find the person who did this and I am hoping someone may provide me with information about this. I would like to hear from anyone who recognises Monty - somebody must know who owns him.”

This incident comes as the RSPCA runs its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals.

Justin added: “This comes at a time when the RSPCA is busy asking for public support by donating to its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign so we can continue to help animals and investigate those responsible for such awful attacks. This sad incident reminds us why this campaign is so important.”