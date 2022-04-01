Bretton man jailed after stealing £26,000 of jewellery from art gallery

Michael Janes walked into the Cambridge venue on February, pulled a tool out from his sleeve before prizing opening a cabinet.

He then stole two rings - a gold ruby ring worth £16,675 made by Malcolm Betts and an 18-carat gold emerald and ruby ring worth £9,500 made by Barbara Christie - before leaving the gallery.

Neighbourhood officers identified Janes through CCTV images and he was arrested a few days later and found with a black locking knife.

A CCTV image of Janes in the gallery

At Cambridge Crown Court earlier this month (18 March), Janes, (44), of Essendyke, Bretton, was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to theft and possession of a knife.

PC Rocca, who investigated, said: “Janes entered the gallery with the intention of stealing items. Officers searched his home and addresses linked to him but unfortunately the items were never recovered.

“Janes was on the constabulary’s Integrated Offender Management scheme being assisted alongside partnership agencies to help him, however he continued to offend despite being offered and taking help.”

The Malcolm Betts ring