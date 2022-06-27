A man has been jailed after admitting stealing two bicycles in Peterborough city centre.

Andrew Harding, 40, was arrested in Midgate, central Peterborough, on 14 June after being recognised by CCTV operators.

The previous day he stole a bike from bicycle racks outside Poundland in Bridge Street at about 2pm, by cutting the lock which activated an alarm.

Harding admitted two counts of bike theft and going equipped for theft to police (image: Adobe).

Harding initially took the bike but was stopped in his tracks by a member of the public.

He then moved on to Asda in Rivergate about 20 minutes later where he again cut a padlock and made off on the stolen bike.

Harding, of Myrtle Avenue, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (22 June) where he was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed today.

He admitting two counts of bike theft and going equipped for theft.

PC Brent Milner, who investigated, said: “Harding was brazen in his criminality and stole the bikes in broad daylight.

"I would urge members of the public to be vigilant and report and concerns about suspicious activity to us.”