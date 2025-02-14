Boys aged 14 and 15 appear at Cambridge court charged with knife point robbery in Peterborough

Robbery reported to have happened last weekend

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two boys have been charged following a knife-point robbery of three teenagers in Peterborough on Sunday evening (9 February).

The robbery is reported to have taken place in Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate, at about 7pm where mobile phones, clothing and a bank card were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with three counts of robbery and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a machete.

Court news

They both appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (11 February) where they were remanded in custody until their next court hearing on 19 February.

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have also been arrested in connection and both released on bail until May.

Inspector Lyndsay Mylchreest, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the concern this incident has caused within the community. We are taking this crime very seriously and detectives are conducting a thorough investigation.”