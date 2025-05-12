Boys aged 12,14 and 16 arrested after assault outside Queensgate in Peterborough
Three teenage boys have been arrested by police following an assault on a 15-year-old – with police saying footage of the attack had been circulating on social media.
The alleged assault is said to have happened on Sunday, May 4.
The three boys who have been arrested have now been bailed – but conditions have banned them from contacting each other or going to Peterborough city centre.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media following a violent incident involving a group of teenage boys outside Queensgate shopping centre on the evening of Sunday, 4 May.
“A 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
“The same day, our officers arrested three boys – aged 12, 14 and 16 – on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).
“All three have since been released on bail until August with strict conditions including not to contact each other and not to enter Peterborough city centre.
“Anyone with information should contact us online at https://orlo.uk/qTxGx or call 101.”