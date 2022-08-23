News you can trust since 1948
Boy charged with carrying offensive weapon in Peterborough

Youth due in court next month

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:44 pm

A teenager has been charged following reports of violence in Walton

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, was arrested on June 22 following reports of violence in Richmond Avenue the previous week.

He has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely an extendable baton, and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

The boy faces two charges

The boy, from Dogsthorpe, has been bailed to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 28 September.