A teenager has been charged following reports of violence in Walton

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, was arrested on June 22 following reports of violence in Richmond Avenue the previous week.

He has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely an extendable baton, and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

The boy faces two charges

