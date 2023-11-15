Boy (17) charged with robbery of teenagers at Peterborough's Queensgate centre
A teenager has been charged in connection with robberies of three boys in Peterborough city centre.
Police were called about the robberies of three boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, at the entrance to Queensgate shopping centre at about 1pm on Saturday, 4 November.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Queensgate bus station by detectives on Sunday (12 November) and has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of handling stolen goods and being in possession of a class B drug (amphetamine).
He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).
Two other boys, aged 14 and 17, were also arrested at the same time, however they have been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 12 February while further enquiries are carried out.