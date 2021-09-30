Boy (13) arrested after being found with knife in Peterborough

A 13-year-old boy who was found with a knife has been arrested in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:00 pm

A police spokesman said the boy had thrown the knife into bushes when approached by police.

The spokesman said; “When he has been seen with the knife the boy has tried to run and discard the weapon in a bush however he has been swiftly stopped and arrested.”

Anyone with information about people who carry weapons in the city is asked to call police on 101.

