Boy (13) arrested after being found with knife in Peterborough
A 13-year-old boy who was found with a knife has been arrested in Peterborough.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:00 pm
A police spokesman said the boy had thrown the knife into bushes when approached by police.
The spokesman said; “When he has been seen with the knife the boy has tried to run and discard the weapon in a bush however he has been swiftly stopped and arrested.”
Anyone with information about people who carry weapons in the city is asked to call police on 101.