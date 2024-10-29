BMW driver who undertook police officer at 110mph on A1 in Cambridgeshire to be given court summons

Police say the BMW had ‘dangerously worn’ tyres.

A BMW driver who undertook a police officer at high speed on the A1 in Cambridgeshire will be given a court summons.

Cambridgeshire Police said the unmarked police car was passed by the BMW this week.

A spokesperson for the force said: "This BMW overtook an unmarked police car on the A1 at an incredibly dangerous speed of 110mph.

The moment the BMW was pulled over, and inset, the state of one of the tyres

“When our roads policing cops pulled the driver over they discovered the front tyres were dangerously worn

“Court summons will be on the way to the driver, who was also issued with a roadside PG9 prohibition. These orders mean drivers are banned from driving their vehicle until the issue is fixed.”