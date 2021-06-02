Blue singer Lee Ryan to face trial after two speeding charges in Peterborough

Singer Lee Ryan of Blue faces two charges of speeding in Peterborough. Picture: Press Association.

The ‘All Rise’ singer, 37, was not in court when his case was heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 2).

Court papers say he is charged with driving a Mercedes at 70mph in a 60mph limit on an A-road in Peterborough, Fletton Parkway, on August 8 last year.

Ryan is also charged with driving a Mercedes at 71mph on the same road on August 22 last year.

He is accused of failing to give Cambridgeshire Police information relating to the identification of the driver of the Mercedes.

Ryan has entered not guilty pleas to the four charges by post, the court heard, and alleges that another person was driving.

He said he had sent details to the court about what happened before he left his address, listed in court papers as being in Twickenham, the court heard.

Wednesday’s brief hearing was told Ryan moved in October last year due to coronavirus and now lives in Spain.

The matter is due to go to trial on August 19 at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.