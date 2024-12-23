Blue badges seized by Peterborough city council in crack down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine blue badges were seized by Peterborough City Council in an operation to tackle misuse of the scheme.

Officers inspected more than 100 blue badges in the city as part of the operation.

A spokesperson for the city council said: “This was to make sure spaces where genuine disabled badge holders can park were being used correctly, and were available to those that really need them.

“Over 100 Blue Badges were inspected resulting in five being confiscated for misuse and a further four for being used past their expiry date.”

All you need to know about blue badges:

A Blue Badge is to be used by the badge holder only. The holder needs to be present with the badge.

Misuse of a badge can be considered as fraud and can result in a fine of £1000 + costs

Disabled badges allow holders to park on double yellow lines for 3 hours, pay and display bays, limited wait bays and of course, disabled bays

Disabled badges do NOT allow holders to park in loading bays, resident permit holders only bays, taxi ranks, bus stops and double yellow lines where no loading restrictions apply