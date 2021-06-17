Bernadette Walker Murder Trial: Trial not sitting today as juror taken ill

Bernadette Walker

The 11 other jurors in the case were told it was hoped the case would be able to restart tomorrow or Monday.

Bernadette Walker (17) was last seen alive on July 18 last year. Her body has not been found.

Her dad (not her biological father) Scott Walker (50) of Century Square, Peterborough is charged with her murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Her mum, Sarah Walker (37) of Century Square, Peterborough, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice. She has pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice.