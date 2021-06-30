Bernadette Walker Murder Trial: Teenager’s dad initially refused to let police check his phone after officers left notebook at his home

Bernadette Walker

Police had been round to the home at Century Square on September 9 as part of the missing person investigation to try and find Bernadette after she went missing on July 18 last year.

The officers had been to speak to Scott Walker - known to 17-year-old Bernadette Walker as ‘dad’ but not her biological father - about her disappearance.

At the time of their visit, the investigation was a missing persons inquiry - but later Scott Walker was charged with the murder of Bernadette. He also faces a charge of perverting the course of justice, while Bernadette’s mum, Sarah Walker, is charged with perverting the course of justice.

PC Elizabeth Aspland, who visited the house with her colleague PC Williams, told a jury after the pair had left Century Square they were contacted by Sarah Walker, who had heard they had left a notebook behind, and Scott Walker had taken pictures of the notebook.

PC Aspland said they returned to the house to knock on the door and pick the notebook up.

Lisa Wilding QC, prosecuting, asked if Scott Walker answered the door.

PC Aspland said; “Not straight away, but yes.”

PC Aspland said the officers asked Scott Walker to see his mobile phone.

When asked if he had agreed, PC Aspland said: “Not initially. He said ‘I don’t want anyone looking at my phone.’”

However, he did then agree, and PC Aspland said he went into the kitchen, where he was alone for a few seconds.

She told the court they then followed, and when they arrived in the kitchen, they saw him swiping across his screen.

She said: “He said ‘there are just things on here that I don’t want people to see.’”

The two officers then took the phone from him, and PC Aspland said the phone was open on a ‘deleted files’ screen.

However, the court was told there were no pictures of the notebook in the deleted files section, or on the phone itself.

Bernadette Walker was last seen alive on July 18 when Scott Walker picked her up from her grandparent’s home. She had been to stay with her grandparents overnight after telling her mum Scott Walker had sexually abused her over a number of years.

It is alleged Scott Walker killed Bernadette after picking her up.

Scott Walker (51) of Century Square, Peterborough denies murder and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Sarah Walker (38) of Century Square, Peterborough, denies two counts of perverting the course of justice. She has pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice.