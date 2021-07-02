Bernadette Walker Murder Trial: Mum of teen told police she was ‘asleep’ during midnight trip to Cowbit, jury told

Bernadette Walker

The jury have heard there was a journey in the early hours of July 20 carried out by Bernadette Walker’s mum, Sarah Walker, and Scott Walker - known to Bernadette as dad, but not her biological father - to the countryside surrounding Peterborough.

The court has heard mobile phone evidence placed Scott Walker, Sarah Walker and Bernadette Walker’s phones in the car, which was captured on traffic cameras heading towards Cowbit. Bernadette had last been seen alive on the morning on July 18, when Scott Walker picked her up from her grandparents. She had stayed the night at their home after making allegations Scott Walker had sexually abused her.

Scott Walker is charged with murder and perverting the course of justice. Sarah Walker is charged with perverting the course of justice.

Yesterday (Thursday) the jury heard evidence of what happened when both Scott and Sarah Walker were arrested - as well as what they said in their police interviews following their arrest.

The court heard Scott Walker was arrested at just after 2pm on September 10.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child and controlling and coercive behaviour.

A statement from PC Luke Coulson, the arresting officer, was read to police. He said Scott Walker remained calm following his arrest, but he made no comment to police.

After an initial interview by police, he was further arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

Later on September 11 he was arrested on suspicion of murder, with arresting officer PC Paul Ireland saying Scott Walker made no verbal reply when he was arrested.

After his first arrest, the court was told Scott Walker was interviewed by police a total of five times - the first starting at 12.24am on September 11, and the last starting at 7.02pm on September 13.

During all interviews, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, except one - when he was asked if he knew where Cowbit was, to which he replied ‘yes - no comment.’

At 1.48am on September 14 he was charged with the murder of Bernadette.

The court was told Sarah Walker was told Scott Walker had been arrested on suspicion of murder on the evening of September 11.

The jury was told Sarah Walker became ‘upset and was in shock’ after being told of the development.

Sarah Walker was arrested at about 5.45pm on September 12. The court heard when she was arrested, she told police she had not done anything, before she was taken away.

In her police interviews, Sarah Walker told officers she had been scared of Scott Walker.

She said Scott Walker had told her to send messages from Bernadette’s phone, and she had gone along with it.

The jury had previously heard about the journey made to Cowbit in the early hours of July 20.

Sarah Walker told police they had gone for a drive. She said: “I fell asleep. When I woke up we were at the services. He was doing something on Bernadette’s phone.

“I went back to sleep - when I woke up we were back in the car park at home.”

When she was asked if she knew where they had been, she said she did not.

She said she had not been able to see what Scott Walker was doing on Bernadette’s phone, but said she could see he was typing.

She denied she was taking part in a ‘cover story’ after Bernadette had gone missing.

She also denied she had anything to do with the alleged murder of Bernadette.

Scott Walker (51) of Century Square, Peterborough denies murder and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Sarah Walker (38) of Century Square, Peterborough, denies two counts of perverting the course of justice. She has pleaded guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice.