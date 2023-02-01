Bar staff find knife hidden in Peterborough city centre street
Police have said they are ‘glad’ a knife has been taken off Peterborough streets after bar staff found it hidden away on a city centre road.
Staff from the Red Room, on Broadway, spotted the blade hidden behind a machine on near-by Cattle Market Road. They alerted the police, who have now confiscated the weapon.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said it was vital people with information about knife crime in the city contacted them – as it could save a life. They said: “We were alerted by a member of staff at Red Room to this knife tucked behind the car park payment machine on Cattle Road in the city centre.
“Today (January 31) we went and collected it and sure enough, tucked away out of sight, was this combat knife with a 25cm blade.
There is absolutely no reason for a knife like this to be hidden away in such a busy area of the city, and we're glad it's not longer on the street and at risk of being used.
“If you know someone who carries a knife (or in this case, know where one is hidden) please report it to us, you could be saving a life.”
Anyone with information about knife crime should contact police via their webchat service, call 101, or call charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.