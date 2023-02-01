Police have said they are ‘glad’ a knife has been taken off Peterborough streets after bar staff found it hidden away on a city centre road.

Staff from the Red Room, on Broadway, spotted the blade hidden behind a machine on near-by Cattle Market Road. They alerted the police, who have now confiscated the weapon.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said it was vital people with information about knife crime in the city contacted them – as it could save a life. They said: “We were alerted by a member of staff at Red Room to this knife tucked behind the car park payment machine on Cattle Road in the city centre.

The knife was hidden by a parking machine

“Today (January 31) we went and collected it and sure enough, tucked away out of sight, was this combat knife with a 25cm blade.

There is absolutely no reason for a knife like this to be hidden away in such a busy area of the city, and we're glad it's not longer on the street and at risk of being used.

“If you know someone who carries a knife (or in this case, know where one is hidden) please report it to us, you could be saving a life.”