Ban for Peterborough motorist caught more than twice over the legal drink drink limit
A man who was driving while more than double the legal limit has been banned for almost two years.
Chris Brigham, 41, was arrested at his home in Chestnut Drive, Thorney, near Peterborough, at just before midnight on 28 March, after a member of the public reported him heading towards Thorney from Whittlesey.
Brigham blew 87 in custody, more than double the legal limit of 35, despite saying he’d only had a few beers.
He was handed a 21-month driving disqualification and a £576 fine after admitting the offence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (25 April).
PC Chabraszewski, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse when it comes to getting behind the wheel while under the influence, and I would like to thank the person who called us with their concerns.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – to report those believed to be driving under the influence.