'Bags of support' for victims of domestic abuse donated by retail giants in Peterborough

Officers supporting victims fleeing from domestic abuse can now provide them with emergency “grab bags” – thanks to donations from retail companies.

Around 80 bags filled with essentials such as mobile phones with credit, toothbrushes, toiletries and snacks have been donated to Cambridgeshire Constabulary by Amazon and Tesco Extra Hampton, both in Peterborough.

Early Intervention Domestic Abuse Advisor (EIDAA) Shauna Wiles, based in the force’s Demand Hub, said: “I am delighted with the response, I didn’t expect we would receive so much. It’s so generous of them. It will make such a difference having that additional practical support.”

Shauna approached the retail giants after she learnt Huntingdon District Council was involved in a scheme providing bags filled with essentials for victims escaping abuse.

Sharron Toms, community champion at Tesco Hampton, donates the support bags to DCI Dave Taylor. Inset: Some of the items contained in the packages.

“I read about it in a VAWG (violence against women and girls) newsletter, and I remembered an incident where we helped a woman in Peterborough, who had gone through such an ordeal,” she said. “She had escaped from her abuser - but he had taken her phone.

“The victim had nothing; often victims leave dangerous situations with just the clothes on their backs. To be able to give that extra practical help to victims having to escape at short notice would really help.”

In addition, a number of bags have also been donated for the children of victims, which include colouring books, crayons and playing cards.

Some bags will feature a soft toy made by call handler Annabel Evans, also based in the Demand Hub, who has been busy knitting the colourful creations.

DCI Dave Taylor with Shauna Wiles, left, and PC Sarah Hurrell, centre.

All bags will be distributed to Peterborough, March, Wisbech, Huntingdon, Ely, and Cambridge stations,

Bags will also be sent to The Elms Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon.

DCI Dave Taylor, who has helped to distribute the bags, said: “This is a fantastic scheme which will boost the support we provide to victims of domestic abuse who have to leave an unsafe environment.

“Shauna’s efforts have been outstanding, going above and beyond her role on the EIDA desk, showing a genuine desire to help victims of domestic abuse. This initiative will support front-line officers in providing quick-time emergency support for victims and their children.”