Baby boy remains seriously ill in hospital a week after incident in Hamptons, Peterborough
Man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the incident
A baby boy remains in a serious condition in hospital a week after an incident at a home in the Hamptons in Peterborough left him with ‘critical’ injuries.
The young tot was taken to hospital on Monday last week (November 21) after emergency services were called to a home at about 10.30am following reports of concern about the boy.
He was described as being in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by police.
Today (Wednesday), Cambridgeshire police confirmed he was still in hospital, saying he was in a ‘serious condition.’
No further details have been given about the boy’s injuries.
Following the incident, police said that a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They have since been released on police bail until 21 February 2023.