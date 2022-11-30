Baby boy remains seriously ill in hospital a week after incident in Hamptons, Peterborough

A baby boy remains in a serious condition in hospital a week after an incident at a home in the Hamptons in Peterborough left him with ‘critical’ injuries.

The young tot was taken to hospital on Monday last week (November 21) after emergency services were called to a home at about 10.30am following reports of concern about the boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was described as being in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by police.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident

Today (Wednesday), Cambridgeshire police confirmed he was still in hospital, saying he was in a ‘serious condition.’

No further details have been given about the boy’s injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, police said that a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have since been released on police bail until 21 February 2023.