Axes found in Peterborough home after reports house had been taken over by drug dealers
Three axes were found when police visited a Peterborough home following reports the address had been taken over by drug dealers.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:59 am
Officers visited the home in Orton Malborne to carry out a welfare check after receiving reports about the house.
When there they found about £500 cash in a bag, a suspected ‘burner’ phone, a small amount of suspected class A drugs, two high-value electric scooters and three axes in doorways
Ae man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has since been released while officers continue our investigation.
If you’ve got concerns about drug dealing, or that someone’s home has been taken over by drug dealers, you can let police know by visiting https://bit.ly/3fL0U0Q.