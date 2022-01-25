Axes found in Peterborough home after reports house had been taken over by drug dealers

Officers visited the home in Orton Malborne to carry out a welfare check after receiving reports about the house.

When there they found about £500 cash in a bag, a suspected ‘burner’ phone, a small amount of suspected class A drugs, two high-value electric scooters and three axes in doorways

Ae man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has since been released while officers continue our investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items found at the home

If you’ve got concerns about drug dealing, or that someone’s home has been taken over by drug dealers, you can let police know by visiting https://bit.ly/3fL0U0Q.

Items found at the home

Items found at the home

Items found at the home