Audi A3 driver banned after hitting 121mph on A1M at Peterborough
David Rocha Cruz also fined £120
By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A Peterborough teenager has been banned from driving after hitting 121mph on the A1M at Sawtry.
David Rocha Cruz (19) of Kennedy Street, Hampton was driving an Audi A3 when he was clocked speeding on the northbound carriageway on March 26 this year.Earlier this month he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to speeding.
He was banned from the roads for 56 days, and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs.