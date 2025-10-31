An ATM has been stolen after Chatteris Post Office was targeted by ram-raiders.

The store on High Street was targeted at 2am which saw the ATM stolen and the front of the shop destroyed.

Access was closed through most of the morning while officers investigated the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2am today (31 October) with reports of a ram raid at a store in High Street, Chatteris, where an ATM was taken.

Chatteris Post Office ram raid. Photo: Chelsea Doherty.

“Officers, including specialist scenes of crime officers attended and an investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting incident 23 of 31 October.”