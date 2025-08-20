ATM stolen as Peterborough Morrisons destroyed in ram raid

In the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 20), the Morrisons Daily on Gunthorpe Road was hit.

The target of the attack was believed to be the shop’s ATM, which the perpetrators managed to take from the scene.

The shutters of the shop were down and a significant amount of damage has been left for police to assess on Wednesday morning.

A cordon was in place on Wednesday as well as a smaller cordon on the grass verge opposite of the shop with large amounts of debris left behind.

Police have also closed the entrance to Gunthorpe Road from the Paston Parkway roundabout that leads to The Barn Garden Centre with further debris left down that road with police believing those responsible drove off in that direction.

This has forced the garden centre to close for the day, however, the hairdressers immediately next to the Morrisons remains open as usual.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at about 2.50am today (August 20) with reports of a ram raid at Morrisons in Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough.

“Suspects made off with a cash machine. Officers remain at the scene.

"No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation, is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk quoting reference 35/63066/25 or call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

1 . Ram raid in Gunthorpe Scenes of crime officers photograph the scene. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Rad raid in Gunthorpe The aftermath of the ram raid. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Ram raid in Gunthorpe The entrance to the Barn Garden Centre on Gunthorpe Road closed by police. Photo: PT Photo Sales