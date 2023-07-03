Assault, theft and knife crime - the latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

June 22

Edward Bonsor (43) of YMCA Bretton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £26

William Griffin (30) of Saxonbury Way, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Jade Ruff (32) of Teasel Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to fraud

Guilty plea to failing to declare a change of circumstances

Community order – 220 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £600

Dave Nice (34) of Fen View, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (115mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 42 days

June 23

Alexander Blower (52) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Community order – 120 hours unpaid work. Compensation £60, victim surcharge £114, costs £85

June 26

Lee Ingrey (28) of London Street, Whittlesey

Guilty plea driving with no insurance

Fined £600, victim surcharge £240. Six points on licence

Valentin Ramadan (36) of Bradfield Way, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x4

Fined £2,640, victim surcharge £1,056, costs £330. Disqualified from driving for six months

Petrica Mustafa (28) of White Barn Lane, Dagenham

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £369, victim surcharge £37, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant’s job

Shaun McAvoy (40) of Great Whyte, Ramsey

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2

Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £528, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Hamilton Da Costa Bandeira (46) of Hedgemans Road, Dagenham

Guilty plea to causing a vehicle to remain at rest on a road in such a position as to involve a danger of injury to other persons using the road

Fined £192, victim surcharge £77, costs £110. Three points on licence

Mirel Iordan (33) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £461, victim surcharge £184, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Daniel McDonagh (19) of Cherry Tree Lane, Hemel Hempstead

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic products (value £1,395.50 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to theft of toiletries and clothing (value £300 from B&M)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours, victim surcharge £154, costs £85

June 28

Henry Nkobi (22) of Hartwell Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)