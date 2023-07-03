Assault, theft and knife crime - the latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
June 22
Edward Bonsor (43) of YMCA Bretton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £26
William Griffin (30) of Saxonbury Way, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Jade Ruff (32) of Teasel Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to fraud
Guilty plea to failing to declare a change of circumstances
Community order – 220 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £600
Dave Nice (34) of Fen View, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (115mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 42 days
June 23
Alexander Blower (52) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Community order – 120 hours unpaid work. Compensation £60, victim surcharge £114, costs £85
June 26
Lee Ingrey (28) of London Street, Whittlesey
Guilty plea driving with no insurance
Fined £600, victim surcharge £240. Six points on licence
Valentin Ramadan (36) of Bradfield Way, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x4
Fined £2,640, victim surcharge £1,056, costs £330. Disqualified from driving for six months
Petrica Mustafa (28) of White Barn Lane, Dagenham
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £369, victim surcharge £37, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant’s job
Shaun McAvoy (40) of Great Whyte, Ramsey
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2
Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £528, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Hamilton Da Costa Bandeira (46) of Hedgemans Road, Dagenham
Guilty plea to causing a vehicle to remain at rest on a road in such a position as to involve a danger of injury to other persons using the road
Fined £192, victim surcharge £77, costs £110. Three points on licence
Mirel Iordan (33) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £461, victim surcharge £184, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Daniel McDonagh (19) of Cherry Tree Lane, Hemel Hempstead
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic products (value £1,395.50 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to theft of toiletries and clothing (value £300 from B&M)
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours, victim surcharge £154, costs £85
June 28
Henry Nkobi (22) of Hartwell Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £114, costs £80