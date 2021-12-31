Arsonists torch van on Peterborough road

An appeal for information has been launched after a van was torched by arsonists.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:23 am
Crews tackle the blaze

At 8.11am on Wednesday (29) firefighters from Dogsthorpe fire station were called to a fire on Oxney Road in Eastfield, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 9.15am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.