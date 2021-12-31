Arsonists torch van on Peterborough road

Crews tackle the blaze

At 8.11am on Wednesday (29) firefighters from Dogsthorpe fire station were called to a fire on Oxney Road in Eastfield, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters arrived to find a van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 9.15am.