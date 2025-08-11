Arsonists torch straw bales in field near Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after arsonists struck on farmland near Peterborough on Sunday (August 10).

The arsonists struck at Biggin Lane in Ramsey at around 4.50pm on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a field involving bales. They worked hard to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the field.

“They were present at the site until returning to their stations by around midnight.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”