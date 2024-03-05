Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leroy Owen, 41, from Peterborough but of no fixed abode, started the blaze after he had argued with the victim a few hours before.

Owen had turned up at the woman’s home in Paston at about 8.30pm on December 5 2023, three months after their relationship ended.

He claimed he wanted to pick up some of his belongings and tried to reconcile with her but when the victim told him to leave, Owen, who had been drinking, became verbally abusive, and she fled to the bathroom and locked herself in.

Owen left but later that night he followed the victim as she went to and from a supermarket, before leaving again.

A couple of hours later, at about 1.10am the following day, the victim smelt smoke and heard a “popping” noise.

She found smoke coming from her front door and, on opening it, saw flames bellowing from the electric meter box.

Firefighters rescued the victim and her cats from the back door and managed to put out the blaze, which had spread to the neighbouring terraced house.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and shock.

Both homes were left with significant damage and a fire investigation concluded the fire had been started deliberately.

Owen was arrested hours after the fire and in a police interview, he admitted it was “more than likely” his cigarette had caused the fire.

He added: “I do believe I caused the fire and if I have caused it, I haven’t done it on purpose, it was not intentional”.

On February 29, at Peterborough Crown Court, Owen was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to arson.

DC Lizzy Aspland said: “Owen’s actions that night were incredibly dangerous and reckless – lives could’ve been lost.