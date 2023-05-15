Arson, drink driving and flytipping - sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
The latest results from the court
April 28
Katie Mason (44) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to dishonestly making a statement or representation to DWP which was false
Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £150, costs £85
May 3
David Keay (41) of Eastfield, Cambridge
Guilty plea to attempting to enter a building as a trespasser with intent to steal
Guilty plea to interfering with a motor vehicle
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Jailed for 12 weeks. Compensation £50
Sigitas Prismontas, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing a mattress on Keas Way, Peterborough
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £412
Tadeus Ivancevic (44) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (116ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Community order – 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months – can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 4/6/25
May 4
Bernard McDonagh (30) of Risby, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £45. Four points on licence
Trevor Harris (52) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to arson
Jailed for 12 months. Compensation £300
May 9
Warren Laver (36) of Ash Close, Huntingdon
Found guilty of being an occupant in a vehicle, failed to comply with a requirement made under the Control of Pollution Act
Fined £1,200, victim surcharge £120, costs £2,000