Arson, drink driving and flytipping - sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

April 28

Katie Mason (44) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to dishonestly making a statement or representation to DWP which was false

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £150, costs £85

May 3

David Keay (41) of Eastfield, Cambridge

Guilty plea to attempting to enter a building as a trespasser with intent to steal

Guilty plea to interfering with a motor vehicle

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Jailed for 12 weeks. Compensation £50

Sigitas Prismontas, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing a mattress on Keas Way, Peterborough

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £412

Tadeus Ivancevic (44) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (116ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Community order – 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 36 months – can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 4/6/25

May 4

Bernard McDonagh (30) of Risby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £45. Four points on licence

Trevor Harris (52) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to arson

Jailed for 12 months. Compensation £300

May 9

Warren Laver (36) of Ash Close, Huntingdon

Found guilty of being an occupant in a vehicle, failed to comply with a requirement made under the Control of Pollution Act