Arrests made after men spotted 'trying to evade police' near Thorpe Wood in Peterborough
Police made two arrests – and found a ‘large amount of cannabis’ – when they stopped a car in Peterborough.
Officers on patrol spotted the car being driven erratically near Thorpe Wood.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “After noticing a car driving erratically near Thorpe Wood and suspecting it was trying to evade police, they stopped the car in Fulbridge Road in Werrington. “The car was searched, and a large amount of cannabis was found under the front passenger seat! “The occupants of the car – two men in their 20s – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, and have both been bailed until June while further enquiries are carried out.”