Arrest made and bikes seized as police tackle motorbike nuisance in Peterborough city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Dedicated patrols’ from police to deal with anti social behaviour

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have seized bikes and arrested an 18-year-old after a series of issues around anti-social behaviour surrounding motorcycling in the city centre.

Officers have been carrying ‘dedicated’ patrols after residents highlighted issues in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Due to ongoing concerns about anti-social riding of motorbikes in Peterborough city centre, our officers have been conducting dedicated patrols.

A number of bikes have been seized

“In the past few weeks, they have:

“Arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving and being in possession of cannabis. He was given a community resolution for the possession offence and bailed until June for the drug driving

“Seized two motorbikes as they were suspected to be stolen

“Issued five section 59 warnings, meaning if the vehicle or rider are found to be involved in anti-social behaviour (ASB) again, the vehicle can be seized

“Issued three Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) for offences including not showing learner plates and the condition of their tyres

“These dedicated patrols will continue, but we need your help! If you have any information or footage of anti-social riding of motorbikes, you can report it to us by calling 101 or online.”