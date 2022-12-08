Arrest made after man left in critical condition after allegedly being hit by rock in Peterborough

Police have made an arrest after a man was left in a critical condition following an alleged assault in Peterborough.

The alleged incident happened in York Road at about 1pm on Tuesday (6 December).

Cambridgeshire Police said it was alleged a man was punched and struck to the head with a rock.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

Police said a 43-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.