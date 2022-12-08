News you can trust since 1948
Arrest made after man left in critical condition after allegedly being hit by rock in Peterborough

A 43-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested

By Stephen Briggs
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 4:30pm

Police have made an arrest after a man was left in a critical condition following an alleged assault in Peterborough.

The alleged incident happened in York Road at about 1pm on Tuesday (6 December).

Cambridgeshire Police said it was alleged a man was punched and struck to the head with a rock.

Police said a 43-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

He has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning.