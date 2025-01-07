Armed robber who threatened Yaxley shopkeeper with large knife jailed
A man who threatened a terrified shopkeeper with a large knife during an armed robbery has been jailed for more than three years.
Robbie Grant, 27, went to The Family Shopper, in Broadway, Yaxley, at about 8pm on Friday, December 6 and demanded the man open the till.
Grant demanded money and lunged over the counter at the shopkeeper with the knife several times.
He walked towards the till area and continued to threaten the victim with the knife.
Grant demanded a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka and then left the shop, making a final threat towards the shopkeeper.
After extensive enquiries, Grant was identified and subsequently arrested in Middleton Road.
He was also positively identified by the victim and his fingerprint found on the till.
On Monday (6 January), Grant, of Limetree Close, Yaxley, was jailed for three years and four months, having pleaded guilty to robbery.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, for which he received no separate penalty.
DC Billie Baker, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and I would like to commend his bravery in supporting the police investigation.
"Grant used a large knife during this incident, putting the victim and public in serious danger. I am hopeful that this sentence will go some way to making the victim feel safe and give Grant the opportunity to reflect on the seriousness of his actions.”