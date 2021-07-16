Armed police on scene at Peterborough house as cannabis factory found

Armed police have been on the scene at a house in Peterborough after a cannabis factory was found this afternoon (July 16).

By Ben Jones
Friday, 16th July 2021, 5:12 pm
Police along Church Walk on Friday afternoon (July 16). Photo: Daria Skalska.
Police along Church Walk on Friday afternoon (July 16). Photo: Daria Skalska.

A large Police presence, which included at least four cars, was seen along Church Walk, just off Lincoln Road, on Friday at just after 2pm.

Armed officers were also seen guarding the door of the house.

Police have since confirmed that a cannabis factory had been found at the property and that officers were on scene dealing with this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Armed officers on the scene at Church Walk. Photo: Daria Skalska.

No arrests have been made yet and an investigation has begun.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At just before 2pm today (July 16) officers found a cannabis factory at an address in Church Walk, Peterborough.

“Officers are currently at the scene dealing with the incident. No arrests have been made and an investigation continues.”

An armed officer guards the door. Photo: Daria Skalska.