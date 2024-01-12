Armed police make arrest after being called to Orton Centre in Peterborough
36-year-old man remains in custody
Armed police arrested a man after they were called to a Peterborough shopping centre this morning (Friday).
A number of police cars were seen around the Orton Centre.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.40am today (12 January) with reports of concern for a person in Orton Brimbles, Peterborough.
“Armed police attended the area and a 36-year-old man was arrested in Orton Centre on suspicion of possession of a knife and stalking. He remains in custody.”