Armed police make arrest after being called to Orton Centre in Peterborough

36-year-old man remains in custody
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:03 GMT
Armed police arrested a man after they were called to a Peterborough shopping centre this morning (Friday).

A number of police cars were seen around the Orton Centre.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.40am today (12 January) with reports of concern for a person in Orton Brimbles, Peterborough.

“Armed police attended the area and a 36-year-old man was arrested in Orton Centre on suspicion of possession of a knife and stalking. He remains in custody.”