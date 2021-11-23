Armed police close off road in Peterborough after threats made to man

Armed police closed off a road in Peterborough this morning (November 23) after threats were made to a man.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 3:22 pm

Residents reported that armed officers closed off Donaldson Drive in Paston Ridings and were seen entering a block of flats on the road.

The road was reopened before 11:30am, with police confirming that the man who was the subject of the threats has now been protected.

Officers believe it to be an isolated incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Armed officers attended Donaldson Drive, Paston, Peterborough, this morning after threats were made to a man.

“Those believed to be at risk have been safeguarded and the incident is thought to be isolated. No arrests have been made and investigations continue.”