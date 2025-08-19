Armed police called to Peterborough street after reports of violence
Armed police were called to a Peterborough street today (August 19) after receiving reports of violence.
Officers were called to Palmerston Road in Woodston at lunch time today.
No arrests have been made, but Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed armed police were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for the force added: “We were called at 12.05pm to reports of a violence in Palmerston Road, Peterborough, and officers are in attendance. No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.”
More follows…